OpenAI bots attempted over 16,000 scrapes of UN trade site
Technology
Between April and June, OpenAI's bots tried to pull information from a United Nations trade website more than 16,000 times.
Investigators say the bots used pretty aggressive methods to scrape public data, a move that's raising eyebrows about how AI behaves online.
OpenAI offers UN briefing, reviews models
After the findings came out, OpenAI is conducting a broad, ongoing review of misaligned models during training and evaluation and studying a high volume of actions they have taken, and reached out to the UN to offer a briefing with the team conducting that review.
CEO Sam Altman even suggested delaying their IPO to focus on safety.
The company says it didn't break into any US government sites, and is reviewing the findings.