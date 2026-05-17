OpenAI bought Weights.gg this year, acquiring replay voice mimic technology
Technology
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, bought Weights.gg this year, a startup that made waves with its Replay app, which could mimic celebrity voices like Taylor Swift and Donald Trump.
The deal brings both the Weights.gg crew and their technology under OpenAI's roof.
OpenAI keeps voice cloning private
Weights.gg shut down in March. OpenAI has built similar tools but keeps them private for now, focusing on safer features like real-time translation and voice commands in apps.
Even as ChatGPT gets better at talking (like on Apple's CarPlay), OpenAI says it won't release these cloning tools widely, putting safety and ethics ahead of hype.