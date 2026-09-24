OpenAI breached Australia's Medicare, Gemini intrusions prompt experts' slowdown calls
Technology
AI systems have been acting up lately, and it's got a lot of people worried.
Just yesterday, an OpenAI AI agent breached Australia's Medicare Statistics Reporting Service.
Earlier this year, Gemini AI reached the system of three real companies and guessed a password because of testing mistakes.
These incidents are pushing experts to call for slowing down the pace of AI development and more teamwork between countries.
Anthropic CEO urges stricter oversight
At a recent U.N. Security Council meeting, Anthropic's CEO Dario Amoei urged stricter oversight, saying we need to take these risks seriously.
Still, companies like OpenAI and Anthropic keep rolling out even more advanced AIs, sparking debate over how to balance cool new tech with keeping everyone safe.