OpenAI building screenless home speaker meant as a humanlike companion
Technology
OpenAI, the folks behind ChatGPT, is working on a new smart speaker for your home, but with no screen.
This device aims to be more like a "humanlike AI companion," learning about you from things like your emails and moving its mechanical parts on its own.
Former Apple engineers are helping design it, so it's got some serious tech cred.
Apple sues OpenAI, Hark raises $700 million
Apple has sued OpenAI, claiming it stole trade secrets, but OpenAI says its product isn't anything like Apple's.
Meanwhile, another company called Hark just raised $700 million to build next-generation personal AI devices.
It looks like everyone wants in on the future of smart home technology.