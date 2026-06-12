OpenAI buys AI start-up Ona to bolster its coding tool
What's the story
OpenAI has announced its plan to acquire Ona, a start-up that provides secure, pre-configured cloud environments for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The acquisition is aimed at enhancing the capabilities of OpenAI's coding assistant, Codex. With Ona's technology, Codex will be able to handle longer-running tasks and help more organizations deploy agents that can independently complete tasks on behalf of users.
Technological enhancement
Ona's technology will help OpenAI compete with Anthropic
Ona's technology will allow Codex to take on more complex tasks. This is a major step forward for OpenAI, as it looks to keep pace with its main competitor, Anthropic. The latter has seen huge growth in the past year, partly due to the success of its own AI coding assistant, Claude Code.
Team integration
Ona's team to join OpenAI
Once the deal is finalized, Ona's team will join OpenAI and work on the Codex project. This integration is part of OpenAI's strategy to expand its capabilities and stay ahead in the AI race. The company has been investing heavily in Codex as software developers have started using AI agents as part of their workflows.
Expansion strategy
Codex's user base has surged
OpenAI has seen a massive increase in Codex's user base, with over five million weekly active users now. This is a significant jump from three million in April. The company has also been on an acquisition spree, buying cybersecurity start-up Promptfoo and health-care tech start-up Torch for about $60 million in January. These moves are all part of OpenAI's strategy to maintain its edge over competitors like Anthropic.