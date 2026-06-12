OpenAI buys AI start-up Ona to bolster its coding tool

Expansion strategy

Codex's user base has surged

OpenAI has seen a massive increase in Codex's user base, with over five million weekly active users now. This is a significant jump from three million in April. The company has also been on an acquisition spree, buying cybersecurity start-up Promptfoo and health-care tech start-up Torch for about $60 million in January. These moves are all part of OpenAI's strategy to maintain its edge over competitors like Anthropic.