OpenAI calls for industrywide limits on powerful AI models
What's the story
Jakub Pachocki, the Chief Scientist at OpenAI, has called for the establishment of common limits on powerful AI models. In a blog post on Sunday, Pachocki suggested that an industry-wide standard should be created to set thresholds for AI development. He proposed that companies should agree not to exceed these limits until certain safety requirements are met.
Technical benchmarks
Pachocki's perplexity-based limit proposal
Pachocki's proposed limits could be based on a technical measurement called perplexity, which measures how well an AI model can predict the next piece of text.
However, he did not specify what the initial limit should be or when it might come into effect.
The OpenAI chief scientist warned that AI could speed up its own development as early as 2027, possibly outpacing researchers' ability to monitor and understand the technology.
Industry endorsement
Altman supports Pachocki's initiative
Sam Altman has backed Pachocki's proposal. He said in a post on X that the industry should reach consensus on common limits for AI development.
Altman called Pachocki's essay "the most important thing OpenAI has published in awhile," and stressed that such limits would ensure safety and control in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence.
Safety measures
Altman's call for collaborative safety measures
Altman emphasized that frontier model developers should work together to set shared norms for evaluating AI models and red-teaming safety cases for them.
He also noted that AI labs had agreed under the White House Accords to establish standards and best practices for improving system safety.
"I believe a discussion about the use of perplexity can further these goals," Altman said, highlighting its potential role in ensuring safe AI development.
Governance agreement
White House accord on Super Intelligence
The White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a safety and governance agreement, was signed on September 29 by Donald Trump and leaders from Google, Anthropic, Meta, OpenAI, NVIDIA, and xAI.
Trump had described it as "morally binding" rather than legally enforceable; the pact emphasizes industry self-regulation and establishes a four-layer oversight framework for advanced AI development.
The proposals by Pachocki and Altman come amid growing concerns about the potential risks of rapidly evolving AI capabilities.