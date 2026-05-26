OpenAI CEO Altman admits earlier AI job fears were wrong
Technology
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said the rapid growth of AI hasn't wiped out jobs like he once thought it might.
Speaking at a conference in Sydney, Altman admitted his earlier fears about massive job losses, especially for entry-level office roles after ChatGPT launched, were "pretty wrong."
AI cannot replace human interaction
While some companies have started using AI to replace certain jobs, Altman emphasized that technology can't fully replace real human interaction.
He shared how even with AI handling tasks like emails, people still value connecting with each other.
Jobs that rely on genuine human contact are here to stay, he believes.