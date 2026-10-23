OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pitches 3 paths to control AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just pitched three possible paths to make sure AI doesn't get out of control.

He's considering: setting up an international group (kind of like the IAEA for nuclear safety) to enforce global AI rules, merging major AI firms into one team effort, or letting one developer gain enough economic power to cut off rivals' access to computing resources, which he's not a fan of.

Altman told his team that OpenAI must decide within the next year which of these paths it will back.