OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes 3 measures to check AI
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is thinking ahead about AI safety and has shared three ways we might keep super-smart AI in check.
His ideas: set up a global watchdog group (think the International Atomic Energy Agency, but for AI), bring major AI labs together under one roof like CERN does for physics, and make sure no single company or person gets too much economic power from self-improving AI.
The goal? Keep things safe as technology gets smarter.
US export controls spur industry debate
These proposals come as the US government is tightening rules on advanced AI, like export controls on Anthropic over concerns about potential jailbreak vulnerabilities in its Fable model.
While OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic are working on new standards for the industry, some tech leaders (like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg) worry that too many rules could shut out smaller players.
The conversation around how to balance innovation with safety is just getting started.