OpenAI CEO Sam Altman proposes 3 measures to check AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is thinking ahead about AI safety and has shared three ways we might keep super-smart AI in check.

His ideas: set up a global watchdog group (think the International Atomic Energy Agency, but for AI), bring major AI labs together under one roof like CERN does for physics, and make sure no single company or person gets too much economic power from self-improving AI.

The goal? Keep things safe as technology gets smarter.