OpenAI CEO Sam Altman urges optimism after Brian Huang's critique
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is staying upbeat about the company's future, even as Google DeepMind's Brian Huang pointed out some big challenges, like OpenAI's complicated partnership with Microsoft and the ongoing need for funding.
Altman responded on X, reminding everyone that "society fails if people don't try," and encouraging optimism and bold moves in AI.
Brian Huang flags Microsoft, AI cost
Huang also brought up past concerns about working closely with Microsoft, which is both a major backer and a competitor.
He mentioned how important it is to make AI cheaper to build and run.
Still, Altman chose to focus on finding solutions instead of getting stuck on obstacles, showing he believes OpenAI can keep pushing forward.