OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warns deepfake videos threaten online reality
Technology
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, is sounding the alarm about deepfake videos, those AI-made clips that look and sound just like real people but aren't.
As these tools get more advanced and slip into our daily lives, Altman worries it'll be harder than ever to know what's real online.
Tech and governments work on detection
Deepfakes can easily mimic voices and faces, making identity theft and spreading fake news way easier.
To fight back, tech companies and governments are working on detection tools and clear labeling systems.
Plus, public awareness and encouraging verification before sharing content, because staying sharp online is more important than ever.