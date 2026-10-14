OpenAI CFO warns in Dublin of Chinese AI cyber risks
Technology
At an AI summit in Dublin, OpenAI's CFO Sarah Friar called out the cyber risks linked to cheaper Chinese AI models.
She encouraged companies to stick with Western-made platforms for important work, saying they're more secure.
This warning comes as OpenAI itself faces questions about its own security after some recent unauthorized access incidents.
OpenAI CFO urges Western AI models
Friar put it simply: "We think you want to be on more Western models on the cyber front."
Her comments come as Chinese AI tools are becoming super popular on sites like Hugging Face.
Meanwhile, both OpenAI and its rival Anthropic have had their own brushes with cybersecurity issues lately, reminding everyone that keeping AI safe is still a big challenge.