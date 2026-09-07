OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki warns AI outpaces safety

Pachocki urged AI labs to hit pause and slow down development so better safety rules can catch up, especially after OpenAI introduced its new GPT-6 Astra, which is a big leap in cybersecurity.

He also warned that improved safeguards alone can't fix issues like unchecked growth or too much power ending up with a few groups.

His main message: it'll take teamwork between countries and governments to make sure we keep meaningful control over where AI goes next.