OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki warns AI outpacing safety checks
Technology
OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki says AI is moving so fast that safety checks can't keep up.
He's worried no one is truly ready for what smarter machines might bring, warning, "This is a time that calls for extreme caution."
Pachocki urges global AI safety standards
Pachocki points out that as AI gets more complex, it's harder to control, and no lab has cracked the code on keeping these systems fully in check.
He's calling for everyone to work together on global safety standards before things get out of hand.
OpenAI says it's committed to improving safeguards and will even pause development if needed to keep things safe.