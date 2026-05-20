OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic

Karpathy is a well-known figure in the AI community, having co-founded OpenAI and served as Tesla 's Director of AI. He led the computer vision team for Tesla's Autopilot division, overseeing data collection, neural network training, and deployment of AI systems for driver-assistance features and full self-driving technology. After leaving Tesla in 2022, he focused on AI education initiatives through Eureka Labs. Karpathy studied under prominent Stanford AI scientist Fei-Fei Li before joining OpenAI as one of its earliest staffers.

New position

His role at Anthropic and the company's expansion

At Anthropic, Karpathy will be part of the pretraining team responsible for large-scale training runs that give Claude its core knowledge and capabilities. He started work this week under Nick Joseph, the company's head of pre-training. This move further strengthens Anthropic's position in the AI race as it continues to expand its research and engineering teams amid fierce competition from other frontier model developers such as OpenAI.