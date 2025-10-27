Next Article
OpenAI considers personalized ads in ChatGPT, sparking user concerns
OpenAI is thinking about adding ads to ChatGPT, with plans to make them personalized using the chatbot's memory feature and user data.
This move is getting a push from former Meta employees now at OpenAI—about 20% of the team—including Applications CEO Fidji Simo.
Even CEO Sam Altman, who once called ads a last resort, seems more open to it now.
OpenAI is looking for a Chief of Monetization
OpenAI is actively looking for a Chief of Monetization, showing they're serious about making this happen.
Some users in focus groups believe ChatGPT already shows ads. Targeted ads could help OpenAI bring in more revenue as it keeps investing in new AI features and research.