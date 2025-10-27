OpenAI considers personalized ads in ChatGPT, sparking user concerns Technology Oct 27, 2025

OpenAI is thinking about adding ads to ChatGPT, with plans to make them personalized using the chatbot's memory feature and user data.

This move is getting a push from former Meta employees now at OpenAI—about 20% of the team—including Applications CEO Fidji Simo.

Even CEO Sam Altman, who once called ads a last resort, seems more open to it now.