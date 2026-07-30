OpenAI cuts Luna 80% and Terra 20% after business pushback
OpenAI just made its Luna and Terra AI models way more affordable: Luna's price dropped by 80%, and Terra's went down by 20%.
This move comes after businesses pushed back on rising AI costs.
If you're wondering, their top-tier model, Sol, is still at the same price.
Luna $0.20 Terra $2 per million
Now, Luna costs $0.20 per million input tokens (used to feed information in), while Terra is $2. Output tokens are cheaper too: Luna's at $1.20 per million, Terra's at $12.
These cuts should help companies save cash and make OpenAI's tech more accessible, especially with rivals like Z.ai offering budget-friendly options.
OpenAI credits GPT-5.6 efficiency for cuts
OpenAI says these price drops are thanks to efficiency gains from developing their GPT-5.6 model: basically, they've made things run smoother and cheaper.
This means mid-tier models can now handle tasks that used to need pricier systems, which could heat up competition with other players like Anthropic, whose Claude models still cost more.