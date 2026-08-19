OpenAI cuts Reddit use in responses from 4.5% to 0.5%
Technology
OpenAI has seriously dialed down how much it uses Reddit posts to respond to inputs, dropping from 4.5% to just 0.5%.
This shift comes thanks to a new search method that lets OpenAI pull information from specific sites.
Reddit adds 'listen to posts' feature
Reddit's not sitting still: it's now using AI to turn posts and comments into podcasts and videos.
For example, an eight-year-old r/boardgames post can now be listened to or watched with AI-generated voices.
Reddit says this "listen to posts" feature will make catching up on content feel more like scrolling through YouTube.