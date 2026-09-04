OpenAI debuts ChatGPT 6 Astra trained on over 100,000 GPUs
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT 6 Astra on September 3, and it's a major upgrade.
Trained on more than 100,000 GPUs, Astra handles tough stuff like coding, logical reasoning, and multi-step workflows way better than GPT-5.6.
It's built to run complex tasks across different systems with less need for humans to step in.
Astra offers faster API and pricing
Astra brings sharper coding skills for debugging and development, slicker document creation tools, and workflow automation that actually adapts as you go.
There's even a fast mode in the API that delivers up to 2x the speed of Standard processing at 2x the Standard price.
Pricing starts at $10 (₹940) per million input tokens; output tokens are $50 (₹4,700) per million, so you can scale up without breaking the bank.