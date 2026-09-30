OpenAI debuts Dots at DevDay as ChatGPT reaches 1.2 billion
OpenAI just rolled out a bunch of new stuff at DevDay, with the spotlight on Dots, their latest AI agents taking on Meta's Muse and SpaceXAI's GrokBot.
ChatGPT is now hitting 1.2 billion weekly active users and ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers will soon work with third-party services through subscriptions.
CEO Sam Altman says these upgrades are about helping people grow, not replacing them with bots.
OpenAI unveils GPT-6.1 Sol, $500 Pro
There's also GPT-6.1 Sol for tougher coding jobs, plus a $500 Pro plan that brings faster speeds and higher usage limits.
Dots can connect you to over 4,000 apps to handle tasks for you, powered by GPT-6 Astra.
OpenAI is teaming up with Adobe and Canva for built-in plugins, and there's a new marketplace where developers can sell their product to businesses, making it easier than ever to use advanced AI in everyday life.