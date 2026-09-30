OpenAI debuts Dots at DevDay as ChatGPT reaches 1.2 billion

OpenAI just rolled out a bunch of new stuff at DevDay, with the spotlight on Dots, their latest AI agents taking on Meta's Muse and SpaceXAI's GrokBot.

ChatGPT is now hitting 1.2 billion weekly active users and ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers will soon work with third-party services through subscriptions.

CEO Sam Altman says these upgrades are about helping people grow, not replacing them with bots.