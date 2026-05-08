OpenAI debuts voice tools GPT-Realtime-2 GPT-Realtime-Translate GPT-Realtime-Whisper for its API Technology May 08, 2026

OpenAI just dropped a set of voice tools for its API, aiming to make real-time conversations way more natural and interactive.

The highlight is GPT-Realtime-2, a voice model with advanced reasoning skills (think: GPT-5 level), so it can handle pretty complex requests as you talk.

There's also GPT-Realtime-Translate for instant multilingual translation and GPT-Realtime-Whisper for live speech-to-text, handy if you want your words typed out as you speak.