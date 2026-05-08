OpenAI debuts voice tools GPT-Realtime-2 GPT-Realtime-Translate GPT-Realtime-Whisper for its API
OpenAI just dropped a set of voice tools for its API, aiming to make real-time conversations way more natural and interactive.
The highlight is GPT-Realtime-2, a voice model with advanced reasoning skills (think: GPT-5 level), so it can handle pretty complex requests as you talk.
There's also GPT-Realtime-Translate for instant multilingual translation and GPT-Realtime-Whisper for live speech-to-text, handy if you want your words typed out as you speak.
OpenAI sees broad uses and safeguards
OpenAI sees these tools being used everywhere—from customer service and classrooms to creator platforms and live events—making voice interfaces much smarter than simple Q and A bots.
Plus, they've added safeguards to stop conversations if things get sketchy or break content rules, helping keep spam and fraud in check.