OpenAI deploys Codex powered by GPT-5.5 to 10,000+ NVIDIA employees

Codex cuts NVIDIA token costs 35-fold

Codex runs on NVIDIA's own GB200 NVL72 systems and has delivered some serious upgrades: a 35-fold drop in costs per million tokens and a 50-fold boost in output efficiency per megawatt.

It's helping engineers quickly debug code and experiment more easily, so much so that CEO Jensen Huang is encouraging everyone to give it a try as part of NVIDIA's push toward an AI-powered workplace.