OpenAI deploys Codex powered by GPT-5.5 to 10,000+ NVIDIA employees
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out its latest coding tool, Codex (powered by GPT-5.5), to more than 10,000 NVIDIA employees.
The idea? Help teams code faster and work smarter together, while deepening the AI partnership between the two tech giants.
Early results show Codex is already making things run smoother and more efficiently at NVIDIA.
Codex cuts NVIDIA token costs 35-fold
Codex runs on NVIDIA's own GB200 NVL72 systems and has delivered some serious upgrades: a 35-fold drop in costs per million tokens and a 50-fold boost in output efficiency per megawatt.
It's helping engineers quickly debug code and experiment more easily, so much so that CEO Jensen Huang is encouraging everyone to give it a try as part of NVIDIA's push toward an AI-powered workplace.