OpenAI developing reporting framework after 'wiki incident' raised handling questions

OpenAI says it recognizes the need for clear standards on sharing these kinds of incidents and will publish a framework soon. It is also teaming up with global regulators on these issues.

Addressing criticism, OpenAI denied that its legal team discouraged investigation of the wiki incident and said it did not see findings before Reuters reported it.

After another hack earlier this year, OpenAI admits it needs better internal safeguards and is working on an automatic kill switch for future mishaps.