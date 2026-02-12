OpenAI disbands mission alignment team in latest reshuffle
Technology
OpenAI just disbanded its mission alignment team—the group set up in 2024 to make sure AI systems actually follow human values, even when things get tricky.
As of February 12, 2026, the team members aren't out—they've just been moved to other roles inside the company as part of a regular reshuffle.
Team members shifted to other roles
Josh Achiam, who led the alignment crew, is now OpenAI's chief futurist and will focus on studying AI's long-term impact alongside expert Jason Pruet.
While we don't know everyone's new titles yet, the former team members are still working on related AI research.
This move follows a similar shake-up back in 2024 with OpenAI's "superalignment" group—showing that the company keeps tweaking its strategy as AI evolves.