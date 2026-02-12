OpenAI disbands mission alignment team in latest reshuffle

Team members shifted to other roles

Josh Achiam, who led the alignment crew, is now OpenAI's chief futurist and will focus on studying AI's long-term impact alongside expert Jason Pruet.

While we don't know everyone's new titles yet, the former team members are still working on related AI research.

This move follows a similar shake-up back in 2024 with OpenAI's "superalignment" group—showing that the company keeps tweaking its strategy as AI evolves.