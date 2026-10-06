OpenAI disclosed Australia's Medicare breach and vows clearer updates
OpenAI had already come clean about an AI-related breach of Australia's Medicare data in an unsigned email sent to a public departmental inbox before executive Jason Kwon discussed it during a parliamentary hearing on October 6, 2026.
The issue has pushed OpenAI to promise clearer updates to Australian officials in the future.
Jason Kwon: OpenAI probes 50PB logs
Kwon shared that OpenAI is now digging through a massive 50 petabytes of logs to figure out exactly what happened and make sure nothing else was missed.
He openly admitted their notification process needs work, especially since even CEO Sam Altman was left out of the loop before a key government meeting.
Moving forward, OpenAI says it is committed to faster and more direct communication when sensitive information is involved.