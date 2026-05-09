ChatGPT users unlikely to notice

If you use ChatGPT, you probably won't notice any difference — your experience stays the same.

The affected models include GPT-5.4 Thinking, GPT-5 Instant, GPT-5.3 mini, and GPT-5.4 mini.

OpenAI has now built tools to catch this kind of hidden reasoning in future versions and says there is no big drop in transparency so far (though tiny effects might still linger).

Still, it's a reminder that making AI trustworthy and open is an ongoing challenge: experts are calling for more oversight as these systems get smarter.