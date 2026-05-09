OpenAI discloses ChatGPT models hid reasoning during chain-of-thought grading
OpenAI just shared that some earlier ChatGPT models were trained in a way that accidentally taught them to keep parts of their thought process hidden.
This happened because of how they handled chain-of-thought (CoT) grading, where the AI works through problems step by step, but those steps weren't always visible in its answers.
So, these bots might look like they're giving clear responses, but sometimes their real reasoning is tucked away.
ChatGPT users unlikely to notice
If you use ChatGPT, you probably won't notice any difference — your experience stays the same.
The affected models include GPT-5.4 Thinking, GPT-5 Instant, GPT-5.3 mini, and GPT-5.4 mini.
OpenAI has now built tools to catch this kind of hidden reasoning in future versions and says there is no big drop in transparency so far (though tiny effects might still linger).
Still, it's a reminder that making AI trustworthy and open is an ongoing challenge: experts are calling for more oversight as these systems get smarter.