OpenAI doubles usage limits for ChatGPT Pro and Business Premium
Technology
OpenAI just made things better for ChatGPT Pro and Business Premium subscribers by doubling usage limits for the affected ChatGPT Pro tiers and Business Premium, starting October 29, 2026.
This update comes after users pushed back against a planned reduction in limits, so instead of less, everyone gets more without any price hike.
OpenAI reverses planned cuts after feedback
OpenAI originally planned to cut usage on some plans, but kind subscriber feedback led to a full reversal.
Product executive Thibault Sottiaux shared the news on X, giving credit to users for speaking up.
OpenAI is also continuing to offer extended usage limits for dots for now and says it's working on even smarter models to make things run smoother over time.