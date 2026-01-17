OpenAI drops ChatGPT Go: More AI power for just $8/month

ChatGPT Go gives you 10x more messages, file uploads, and image generations than the free plan. You'll get access to GPT-5.2 Instant and longer memory for smoother chats. Ads are clearly marked and don't affect your conversations or share your data—plus, you can turn off personalization (users under 18 won't see ads, and ads won't be placed for sensitive topics).

Is it worth it?

If you want more AI muscle but don't need every bell and whistle from Plus or Pro, ChatGPT Go packs a lot for less than half the price of Plus.

It's a solid middle ground for anyone wanting advanced features on a student budget—or just looking to try out smarter AI without spending big.