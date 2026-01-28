OpenAI drops Prism: a new AI workspace for scientists

OpenAI just launched Prism, a free AI-powered platform made for scientists to draft papers, manage citations, and team up in real time. Built on GPT-5.2 and LaTeX, it's available now at prism.openai.com.

What makes Prism stand out? Prism isn't just another writing tool—it can turn whiteboard sketches into LaTeX code, lets you edit by voice, and uses GPT-5.2 to help test ideas or explore hypotheses with full document context.

You can search arXiv for research papers, revise your writing, handle equations and figures easily, and invite as many collaborators as you want.

Free to use (with more on the way) Prism is totally free for anyone with a ChatGPT personal account—no subscriptions or limits on projects or teammates.

Advanced features are coming soon for paid ChatGPT plans and organizations like schools or companies.