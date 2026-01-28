OpenAI drops Prism: Free AI tool for easier science writing

Prism is based on the Crixet tool OpenAI bought earlier and comes packed with handy features: unlimited projects, no cap on collaborators, voice editing, literature integration, AI-assisted changes, and even turns whiteboard sketches into LaTeX code. You can try it now at prism.openai.com if you have a ChatGPT personal account—no subscription fees or seat limits.

Why should you care?

OpenAI says Prism could do for science what AI did for coding recently—making group work smoother with real-time comments and edits that end version headaches.

If you're into research or group projects (or just want to skip the formatting drama), this might be your new favorite tool.