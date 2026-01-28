OpenAI drops Prism: Free AI tool for easier science writing
OpenAI just launched Prism, a free online workspace for scientific writing and teamwork.
Powered by GPT-5.2 and built for LaTeX users, it lets you draft papers, revise with AI help, search literature, handle equations, and collaborate live—all in one spot.
What makes Prism stand out?
Prism is based on the Crixet tool OpenAI bought earlier and comes packed with handy features: unlimited projects, no cap on collaborators, voice editing, literature integration, AI-assisted changes, and even turns whiteboard sketches into LaTeX code.
You can try it now at prism.openai.com if you have a ChatGPT personal account—no subscription fees or seat limits.
Why should you care?
OpenAI says Prism could do for science what AI did for coding recently—making group work smoother with real-time comments and edits that end version headaches.
If you're into research or group projects (or just want to skip the formatting drama), this might be your new favorite tool.