OpenAI employees donate $215,000 to Guardrails Alliance opposing Greg Brockman
Technology
OpenAI employees have chipped in more than $215,000 to Guardrails Alliance, a group pushing for stricter AI rules.
This is pretty much the opposite of what OpenAI President Greg Brockman is backing; he's pledged $50 million to a pro-industry PAC called Leading the Future, which wants fewer regulations.
Juan Felipe Ceron Uribe donated $200,000
These donations show a real divide at OpenAI about how AI should be handled.
Research engineer Juan Felipe Ceron Uribe gave $200,000, saying, "Tech billionaires, such as Greg Brockman, funded the super PAC Leading the Future to keep AI unregulated."
Other team members also contributed, while Guardrails Alliance (despite having less funding than its rival PAC) remains hopeful that more transparency will push for stronger AI safety laws.