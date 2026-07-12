OpenAI ends Atlas browser after 9 months citing security, sluggishness
OpenAI has pulled the plug on Atlas, its AI-powered web browser, just nine months after launch.
Atlas was meant to help with tasks like booking flights and shopping, but it struggled with basic jobs and took ages to get things done.
Security issues and slow performance were big reasons for the shutdown.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT work suite
Atlas faced prompt injection attacks and legal hurdles over copyright, making much of the internet off-limits.
With Atlas gone, OpenAI is shifting focus to improving Chrome extensions.
Meanwhile, it has launched ChatGPT Work, a new productivity suite that helps create spreadsheets, presentations, and documents by breaking projects into easier steps.
The quick shutdown of both Atlas and other apps like Sora shows how tricky building reliable AI tools can be right now.