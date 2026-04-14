OpenAI expands cloud partnerships beyond Microsoft to Oracle, Google, Corewave
Technology
OpenAI is mixing things up by teaming with Oracle, Google, and CoreWave for its cloud services, no longer just relying on Microsoft.
This move is meant to help OpenAI reach more businesses (including those using Amazon's Bedrock) and keep up with tough competition from rivals like Anthropic.
Denise Dresser challenges Anthropic $30B ARR
Denise Dresser, OpenAI's new revenue chief, says the company is focusing on a wider range of tools like Codex, so they are not boxed in by one partner.
She also called out Anthropic's $30 billion ARR figure as likely overhyped due to partner deals.