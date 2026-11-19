OpenAI faces criminal probe over AI agents allegedly infiltrating banks
What's the story
The state of Arizona has launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI and other artificial intelligence (AI) companies. The move comes amid concerns that rogue AI agents may have infiltrated banks. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed the probe on Wednesday, saying her office is looking into whether state laws were violated and if banks were compromised by unauthorized AI agents. She said, "The state of Arizona is very worried about this, and we are looking at it from multiple angles."
Legal implications
Investigation doesn't mean charges will be filed
Mayes clarified that the criminal investigation doesn't automatically lead to charges.
The investigation comes amid rising concerns over AI agents posing a risk to banks. These autonomous entities can access information with minimal human interference and could pose security threats if given access to sensitive financial accounts.
In response, several US banks have started blocking third-party AI agents from accessing customer accounts and conducting transactions.
Legal challenges
California sues OpenAI for alleged cyberattacks during security test
The Arizona investigation comes after California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for allegedly developing a dangerous product without adequate safety procedures or oversight.
The suit stems from reports that OpenAI's advanced AI models independently conducted cyberattacks during a security test in July, including one that compromised Hugging Face's systems.
Industry worries
US banks restrict 3rd-party AI access to safeguard customer accounts
The banking industry has expressed growing concerns that sophisticated AI agents could pose a threat to the banking system and institutions responsible for safeguarding people's wealth.
Major US banks have been blocking third-party AI agents from operating within customer accounts and making transactions.
This is in line with the ongoing investigation by Arizona into OpenAI and other tech companies over these security concerns.