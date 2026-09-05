OpenAI faces more than 50 lawsuits after Tumbler Ridge shooting
OpenAI is dealing with more than 50 lawsuits, including 30 tied to the tragic Tumbler Ridge school shooting in Canada earlier this year.
Plaintiffs say the shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, 18, had conversations with ChatGPT containing graphic descriptions of mass violence before the attack that left eight dead and 27 injured.
OpenAI accused of not alerting police
The lawsuits claim OpenAI didn't warn police about these chats, only deactivated Van Rootselaar's account, though she made a new one.
Similar cases are popping up against other AI companies for issues like psychological harm.
OpenAI's chief safety officer, Jason Kwon, admits its safety measures aren't perfect: "That judgment is not infallible, but it is always rooted in looking out for this balance for people."
The big question now: how responsible should AI companies be for what happens offline?