OpenAI faces more than 50 lawsuits after Tumbler Ridge shooting

The lawsuits claim OpenAI didn't warn police about these chats, only deactivated Van Rootselaar's account, though she made a new one.

Similar cases are popping up against other AI companies for issues like psychological harm.

OpenAI's chief safety officer, Jason Kwon, admits its safety measures aren't perfect: "That judgment is not infallible, but it is always rooted in looking out for this balance for people."

The big question now: how responsible should AI companies be for what happens offline?