OpenAI fires 3 safety researchers after probe over sensitive information
OpenAI just fired three of its safety researchers, Tomek Korbak, Mikita Balesni, and Jasmine Wang, after an internal investigation into alleged mishandling of sensitive information and unsanctioned communications.
Security teams found some of the researchers had been chatting with an outside AI safety researcher using disappearing messages.
The trio says they were not breaking any rules and were simply trying to encourage more open collaboration in the AI world.
OpenAI debate over sharing safety research
This incident highlights how tricky it is for tech companies to balance moving fast with keeping things safe and transparent.
While OpenAI is working on projects with groups like METR to improve safety, there is still a lot of debate about how much should be shared versus kept secret as AI keeps evolving.