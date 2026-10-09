OpenAI fires 3 staff over significant breach of trust
Technology
OpenAI has fired three team members, Jasmine Wang, Tomek Korbak, and Mikita Balesni, saying there was a "significant breach of trust" between them and the company.
This move comes as OpenAI clarified it wasn't related to the researchers' warnings.
Researchers urged model pause, OpenAI agrees
The researchers had earlier urged OpenAI's board to pause work on certain AI models they felt could be harder to monitor.
OpenAI acknowledged these safety concerns and said it agrees with the ethos of the letter around "preserving the monitorability of frontier models," and that it continues to invest significant resources in this area.