OpenAI for India: AI giant's new initiative to transform India

OpenAI just launched "OpenAI for India" at the 2026 India AI Impact Summit, teaming up with Tata Group, TCS, and top universities. The initiative supports building local AI-ready data-center capacity and expanding certifications and education, positioning India to play a crucial role in OpenAI's $500 billion Stargate project.

TCS will build new data centers to run OpenAI's advanced models TCS will build massive new data centers—starting at 100 megawatts and scaling up—to run OpenAI's advanced models securely and efficiently in India.

Tata Group has announced access to ChatGPT Enterprise for thousands of employees, while TCS is set to use Codex for software development.

TCS is now the 1st non-US company to offer official OpenAI certifications TCS is now the first non-US company to offer official OpenAI Certifications, giving Indian professionals a shot at practical AI skills that matter across industries.

It's all part of making AI knowledge more accessible here.