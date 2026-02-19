OpenAI for India: AI giant's new initiative to transform India
OpenAI just launched "OpenAI for India" at the 2026 India AI Impact Summit, teaming up with Tata Group, TCS, and top universities.
The initiative supports building local AI-ready data-center capacity and expanding certifications and education, positioning India to play a crucial role in OpenAI's $500 billion Stargate project.
TCS will build new data centers to run OpenAI's advanced models
TCS will build massive new data centers—starting at 100 megawatts and scaling up—to run OpenAI's advanced models securely and efficiently in India.
Tata Group has announced access to ChatGPT Enterprise for thousands of employees, while TCS is set to use Codex for software development.
TCS is now the 1st non-US company to offer official OpenAI certifications
TCS is now the first non-US company to offer official OpenAI Certifications, giving Indian professionals a shot at practical AI skills that matter across industries.
It's all part of making AI knowledge more accessible here.
Edu tools and structured courses
Six big institutions—including IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and AIIMS New Delhi—will get campus-wide access to ChatGPT Edu tools.
Over 100,000 students and faculty will benefit from training and responsible-use programs.
Plus, new certifications and structured courses from ed-tech platforms like Physics Wallah and upGrad are on the way for early-career pros looking to break into AI.