OpenAI for India: ChatGPT now available for educational institutions

Teaming up with Tata Group, OpenAI will boost India's AI infrastructure through TCS's HyperVault data centers—starting at 100 megawatts and scaling up to 1 gigawatt. This means faster, more secure AI tools for Indian users and government work. Plus, TCS plans to roll out ChatGPT Enterprise and use Codex to help employees build smarter software.

ChatGPT Edu for IIT, IIM, AIIMS campuses

OpenAI is partnering with top institutes like IIT Delhi, IIM Ahmedabad, and AIIMS New Delhi to offer campus-wide access to ChatGPT Edu and structured training.

Over 100,000 students and staff are set to benefit (timeline not specified).

TCS becomes the first non-US company offering OpenAI Certifications, while platforms like Physics Wallah and upGrad are launching new courses on AI basics—making it easier than ever for young people in India to dive into AI.