OpenAI, Google and Anthropic leaders urge government action on AI
Big names from tech and economics, including leaders at OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, have signed a public letter saying AI might shake up the job market much faster than past tech revolutions.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that within five years, up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs could be replaced by AI.
They are urging governments to step in quickly and make sure AI helps people work, instead of just taking jobs away.
Signatories urge rules protecting young professionals
The letter has support from Nobel Prize winners and top industry leaders such as former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Reid Hoffman, showing how serious this issue is.
Research already shows many start-ups are hiring fewer entry-level workers as they lean more on AI.
The message? We need smart rules now so young professionals are not left behind as workplaces change.