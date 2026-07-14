OpenAI, Google and Anthropic leaders urge government action on AI

Big names from tech and economics, including leaders at OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic, have signed a public letter saying AI might shake up the job market much faster than past tech revolutions.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has warned that within five years, up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs could be replaced by AI.

They are urging governments to step in quickly and make sure AI helps people work, instead of just taking jobs away.