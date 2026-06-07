OpenAI Google DeepMind and Anthropic warn AI could enable bioweapons
Technology
Leaders from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic are sounding the alarm about how advanced AI might make it easier to create dangerous biological weapons.
While current systems have safety checks, they worry that smarter AI could help people without much science background design harmful agents, something that used to require expert knowledge.
AI companies push DNA RNA safeguards
To get ahead of these risks, the companies want strict rules for ordering synthetic DNA and RNA.
They're pushing for customer verification and order monitoring so no one can secretly buy materials to make dangerous stuff.
Even rival companies agree: some basic regulations are needed as biotech and AI keep getting more powerful.