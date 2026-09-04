OpenAI grants paid ChatGPT users banked-resets after GPT-6-Astra rollout
Technology
OpenAI is making up for the messy rollout of its new AI, GPT-6 Astra, by giving paid ChatGPT users "banked resets," basically, a free reset for every day they can't use the model.
The first reset was set to arrive about 3 hours after its announcement on Thursday.
Sam Altman outlines phased access
CEO Sam Altman called it a "messy rollout," explaining that access is being phased in: first to select organizations, then Pro subscribers, and finally other ChatGPT subscribers and API customers.
Launched on September 3, GPT-6 Astra is OpenAI's world's most intelligent and aligned model yet and has hit top marks for cybersecurity.
Wider access should be coming soon.