OpenAI stops Martin Luther King Jr. videos on Sora app
The move follows reports of users creating "disrespectful depictions"

By Akash Pandey
Oct 17, 2025
10:30 am
What's the story

OpenAI has suspended the ability to create videos of Martin Luther King Jr. using its AI video model, Sora. The decision comes after requests from Dr. King's estate, following reports of "disrespectful depictions" created by some users of the platform. The company said it believes public figures and their families should have control over how their likeness is used in such applications.

Policy clarification

Stance on public figures' likenesses

In a post on X, OpenAI clarified its position on the use of public figures' likenesses in Sora cameos. The company said, "While there are strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures, OpenAI believes public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used." It also noted that authorized representatives or estate owners can request that their likeness not be used in Sora cameos.

AI concerns

Launch of Sora sparked public debate

The suspension comes weeks after OpenAI launched Sora, a social video platform that lets users create realistic AI-generated videos of historical figures, friends, and themselves. The launch sparked heated public debate over the potential dangers of AI-generated videos and how platforms should regulate this technology. Dr. Bernice King, MLK Jr.'s daughter, recently asked people to stop sending her AI videos resembling her father.

Ethical dilemmas

Crude videos of historical figures created by users

The Washington Post reported that Sora users had created videos depicting Dr. King making monkey noises and wrestling with Malcolm X, another civil rights icon. Similar crude videos of other historical figures, including Bob Ross, Whitney Houston, and John F. Kennedy, were also found on the platform. These instances have raised ethical concerns about the use of AI technology in creating potentially disrespectful depictions of public figures.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official statement

Content moderation

OpenAI adds restrictions to Sora since launch

In response to the controversy, OpenAI has added restrictions to Sora since its launch. Earlier this month, the company announced plans to give copyright holders more control over the types of AI videos that can be generated with their likeness. The move comes after Hollywood's lukewarm reception toward Sora and is part of OpenAI's ongoing efforts to address concerns about AI video generation technology.