OpenAI stops Martin Luther King Jr. videos on Sora app

OpenAI has suspended the ability to create videos of Martin Luther King Jr. using its AI video model, Sora. The decision comes after requests from Dr. King's estate, following reports of "disrespectful depictions" created by some users of the platform. The company said it believes public figures and their families should have control over how their likeness is used in such applications.

Policy clarification Stance on public figures' likenesses In a post on X, OpenAI clarified its position on the use of public figures' likenesses in Sora cameos. The company said, "While there are strong free speech interests in depicting historical figures, OpenAI believes public figures and their families should ultimately have control over how their likeness is used." It also noted that authorized representatives or estate owners can request that their likeness not be used in Sora cameos.

AI concerns Launch of Sora sparked public debate The suspension comes weeks after OpenAI launched Sora, a social video platform that lets users create realistic AI-generated videos of historical figures, friends, and themselves. The launch sparked heated public debate over the potential dangers of AI-generated videos and how platforms should regulate this technology. Dr. Bernice King, MLK Jr.'s daughter, recently asked people to stop sending her AI videos resembling her father.

Ethical dilemmas Crude videos of historical figures created by users The Washington Post reported that Sora users had created videos depicting Dr. King making monkey noises and wrestling with Malcolm X, another civil rights icon. Similar crude videos of other historical figures, including Bob Ross, Whitney Houston, and John F. Kennedy, were also found on the platform. These instances have raised ethical concerns about the use of AI technology in creating potentially disrespectful depictions of public figures.

The Estate of Martin Luther King, Jr., Inc. (King, Inc.) and OpenAI have worked together to address how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s likeness is represented in Sora generations. Some users generated disrespectful depictions of Dr.… — OpenAI Newsroom (@OpenAINewsroom) October 17, 2025