Reddit's AI search now supports 5 more languages
Reddit just rolled out its AI-powered search in five more languages—French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Portuguese—making it easier for users in Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and Italy to get quick, conversational answers.
Reddit uses Google's AI model for this feature, enhancing its multilingual capabilities.
AI search sees over 6 million weekly users
The feature is part of Reddit Answers and works alongside regular search.
According to CEO Steve Huffman, Reddit's search sees over 70 million users every week, and Reddit Answers already has six million users.
The update is designed for non-English speaking communities, where chat-style AI is catching on fast.
AI search taps Google's language tech for localized results
Reddit's AI search taps Google's language tech for smarter, localized results, putting it up against Google and Brave's AI search tools.
By focusing on real community answers and supporting more languages, Reddit is aiming to connect with even more users worldwide.