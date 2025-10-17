Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic to train 400,000 teachers in AI

Funding the future of education

Microsoft is putting in $12.5 million over five years, OpenAI is adding $8 million plus $2 million in tech support, and Anthropic is pitching in $500,000. This will fund a new AI training hub in New York City.

Plus, the National Education Association just got a $325,000 grant from Microsoft to create "microcredentials," so teachers can show off their new AI skills.

It's all about getting educators ready for a future where AI is a big part of learning.