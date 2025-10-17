Next Article
Microsoft, OpenAI, Anthropic to train 400,000 teachers in AI
Technology
Big tech is heading back to school—Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic are joining forces with the American Federation of Teachers to train 400,000 educators in using AI.
The idea? Help teachers bring AI into the classroom, making lessons more engaging and cutting down on paperwork.
Funding the future of education
Microsoft is putting in $12.5 million over five years, OpenAI is adding $8 million plus $2 million in tech support, and Anthropic is pitching in $500,000. This will fund a new AI training hub in New York City.
Plus, the National Education Association just got a $325,000 grant from Microsoft to create "microcredentials," so teachers can show off their new AI skills.
It's all about getting educators ready for a future where AI is a big part of learning.