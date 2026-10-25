OpenAI highlights ChatGPT voice with Neer and Leher for Diwali
Technology
OpenAI is highlighting ChatGPT Voice with Indian voices Neer and Leher, aiming to take the stress out of Diwali prep.
Now, things like budgeting, shopping lists, and organizing family get-togethers can all be handled through a simple chat, so you can spend less time worrying about logistics and more time enjoying the festivities.
ChatGPT voice records recipes and plans
ChatGPT Voice can jot down family recipes as they're shared aloud (no more losing grandma's secret laddoo recipe!), help set up spending plans, suggest gifts that fit your budget, and sort out hosting duties.
Plus, if plans change or extra guests show up last minute, it adapts on the fly, making sure your Diwali celebrations stay smooth and fun.