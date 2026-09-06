OpenAI hires 3 US state policy leaders amid rising regulation

Jessica Schumer (previously served as chief of staff at the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration and most recently worked at Amazon, where she headed the company's public policy operations in New York) will handle Northeast policy work.

Caulder Harvill-Childs, who knows his way around Georgia politics and Meta, is heading up strategy in the Southeast.

Cybersecurity professional Thomas MacLellan will focus on state cyber defense policy for OpenAI.

OpenAI is betting that working closely with key states now could set the standard for future national AI rules.