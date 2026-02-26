Meta loses key AI researcher to OpenAI
What's the story
OpenAI has hired Ruoming Pang, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) researcher from Meta. Pang was previously with Apple and joined Meta about seven months ago. He led the AI infrastructure team at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, which is working on the company's next-gen AI models. The move comes after months of aggressive recruitment by OpenAI.
Financial details
Pang's multi-year compensation package at Meta
Pang joined Meta last year with a multi-year compensation package worth over $200 million, Bloomberg reported. The tech industry is witnessing an intense talent war in Silicon Valley, with companies aggressively hiring and offering lucrative pay packages to attract top talent. This trend is particularly prominent among firms competing for dominance in the next phase of AI development.