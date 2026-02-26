Ruoming Pang was with Meta for seven months

Meta loses key AI researcher to OpenAI

By Mudit Dube 01:39 pm Feb 26, 202601:39 pm

What's the story

OpenAI has hired Ruoming Pang, a prominent artificial intelligence (AI) researcher from Meta. Pang was previously with Apple and joined Meta about seven months ago. He led the AI infrastructure team at Meta's Superintelligence Labs, which is working on the company's next-gen AI models. The move comes after months of aggressive recruitment by OpenAI.