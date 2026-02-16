OpenAI hires creator of popular personal AI agent, OpenClaw
Peter Steinberger, the creator of the hit open-source AI agent OpenClaw, is now part of OpenAI.
CEO Sam Altman called him a "genius" and said Steinberger will help lead the charge on next-gen personal AI agents.
OpenClaw can handle tasks like clearing emails and making reservations
OpenClaw made waves for handling tasks like clearing email, booking reservations, checking in for flights, and controlling smart-home devices all by itself—kind of like having a digital assistant that actually gets things done.
These agents are seen as the next big thing in AI, but they're still new and need careful handling to avoid security risks.
Steinberger will help advance multi-agent systems while keeping OpenClaw open-source
Steinberger previously founded PSPDFKit. He's joining OpenAI to push multi-agent systems forward, while keeping OpenClaw open-source for everyone.
Altman says the project will keep growing even as they explore new directions.