OpenAI hires Noam Shazeer amid Character. AI lawsuits and safety concerns
OpenAI just brought on Noam Shazeer, co-founder of Character.AI, a platform facing lawsuits after tragic incidents involving teens and chatbots.
This decision comes as OpenAI deals with its own challenges around AI safety, and Shazeer's history has sparked debate about moderation and user protection.
Character. AI sued over Daenerys chatbot grooming
Character.AI has been criticized for not doing enough to keep users safe, especially after a lawsuit where a mother claimed her 14-year-old son was emotionally groomed by a chatbot based on Daenerys Targaryen.
The bot's final message, "Please do, my sweet king," raised serious questions about how these platforms handle sensitive conversations.
OpenAI critics call hire mixed signals
OpenAI hired Noam Shazeer, co-founder of Character.AI, and some critics feel hiring Shazeer sends mixed signals about what matters most at OpenAI.